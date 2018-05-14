22 people displaced after Overland Park apartment building destr - KCTV5 News

22 people displaced after Overland Park apartment building destroyed by fire

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Firefighters with Overland Park and Leawood battled a two-alarm apartment fire early Monday morning.

Crews were called just before 4:30 a.m. to the 8800 block of West 121st Terrace at the Spring Hill Apartments.

Firefighters arriving on the scene reported fire visible from blocks away. A second alarm was immediately called. First units on the scene reported fire through the roof of the two story apartment building with evacuations in progress.

Firefighters went to work attacking the fire while additional crews conducted search and rescue operations.

All but one unit of the building have been searched and cleared. The remaining unit is inaccessible due to roof collapse, though it’s believed all residents are out.

It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control and crews continue to conduct deep-seated overhaul on remaining spot fires.

One child was transported to an area hospital in good condition for minor smoke inhalation.

Crews are working to make access and search the last apartment and have established collapse zones in several parts of the building.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the 22 displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

