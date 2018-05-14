Pickup driver killed in deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, KS

The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Osage Avenue. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened late Sunday evening.

The wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Osage Avenue.

The two-vehicle wreck involved a Ford F-150 truck and four-door Ford car.

Police believe the car was traveling southbound on 12th Street when the truck failed to stop at the stop sign, leading to the crash.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the driver of the truck fled the scene.

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

