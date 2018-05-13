2 hospitalized following motorcycle wreck in Clay County - KCTV5 News

2 hospitalized following motorcycle wreck in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says two people were hospitalized following a wreck involving a motorcycle and an SUV. 

The wreck happened Sunday around 8 p.m. on 92 Highway just south of Wilmar Drive west of Kearney, MO. 

It's unknown at this point how serious the injuries are. 

