UPDATE: Tonganoxie police say missing girl found safe

UPDATE: Tonganoxie police say the missing girl is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Tonganoxie Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Holley Colvert was last seen on Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m.

Colvert is 5'7 and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police.

She was wearing dark blue shorts, an unknown color T-shirt and turquoise Converse shoes.

If you have any information, please call the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Dispatch at 913-758-4022.