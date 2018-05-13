UPDATE: Tonganoxie police say missing girl found safe - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Tonganoxie police say missing girl found safe

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Source; Tonganoxie Police Department Source; Tonganoxie Police Department
TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Tonganoxie police say the missing girl is safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The Tonganoxie Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Holley Colvert was last seen on Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m. 

Colvert is 5'7 and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. 

She was wearing dark blue shorts, an unknown color T-shirt and turquoise Converse shoes. 

If you have any information, please call the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Dispatch at 913-758-4022. 

