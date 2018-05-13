Report: Union believes some of Kansas City's Harley-Davidson jobs heading to Thailand

An unidentified worker assembles a motorcycle on line at the Harley Davidson plant in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Jan. 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

When it was announced in late January that Kansas City's Harley-Davidson assembly plant would close in July 2019, it was believed the 800 jobs would be consolidated with the company's plant in York, PA.

However, the labor union for Harley-Davidson's workers at the plant believes at least some of the jobs are heading to a new plant in Thailand, The USA Today reports.

Members of the Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers reportedly told U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi late last week that some of the jobs would go to Thailand.

In a statement to the paper, Harley-Davidson said the plant in Thailand has no connection to Kansas City.

“The plant under construction in Thailand is a separate and unrelated issue," the statement said.

You can read the full report here.

