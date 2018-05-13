Boy shoots himself with a parent's gun at Kansas City home

A child is in critical condition following an accidental shooting in Kansas City on Sunday. (Dwain Crispwell/KCTV5)

Authorities say a little boy was rushed to a Kansas City hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a gun that was left unattended and unlocked.

Police spokesman Capt. Lionel Colon says the shooting happened just after noon Sunday in the 3800 block of South Benton Boulevard, and that the gun belonged to a parent of the boy. The boy's name hasn't been released. He is under the age of 6.

Police haven't described the location of the gunshot wound. Colon says the child's condition is stable Monday.

Colon provided no other information about the circumstances of the shooting. He says it is under investigation for prosecutors to review.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.