Body of man swept into Kansas River while trying to rescue young child is recovered

Crews reported out to a water rescue shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday at 33630 W. 79th Street after receiving a call for assistance at the Ottawa Boat Ramp. (Chopper5)

Authorities have found the body of a man who was swept away in the Kansas River while trying to rescue a young child.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office Lt. Paul Nonnast says 40-year-old Rogelio Paredes-Nino apparently drowned. His body was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

Nonnast says Paredes-Nino and another man tried to help after the child began to struggle around 5 p.m. Sunday at a boat ramp at Riverfest Park in De Soto. The city is about 25 miles west of Kansas City, MO.

Nonnast says one of the men was rescued a short time later and is hospitalized in stable condition. He says the child made it safely to shore. Crews searched for Paredes-Nino until darkness fell and resumed their efforts when it was light again.

Northwest Consolidated Fire District, Leavenworth County Fire Rescue, Lenexa Fire Department, Overland Park Dive Team, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Kansas Highway Patrol and Johnson County Med-Act crews have all assisted in the search. The Kansas Highway Patrol's helicopter was also on the scene.

