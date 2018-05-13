Man charged after police pursuit ends in Roe Park in Overland Park

A suspect wanted for an aggravated assault is in custody following a police pursuit that crossed from Kansas City into Johnson County. (KCTV5)

A suspect wanted for an aggravated assault has been charged following a police pursuit that crossed from Kansas City into Johnson County on Sunday.

James Anthony Booker Jr., 32, was charged this week in both Johnson County and Jackson County in connection to the pursuit.

Booker is charged with fleeing police and unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County, MO. In Johnson County, KS, he is charged with possession of cocaine and Xanax.

The pursuit began at 4:26 p.m. Sunday around the Grandview Triangle area on Interstate 435 and continued westbound into Kansas.

An officer located a vehicle believed to be involved in an aggravated assault with a handgun. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the suspect fled from the area of Gregory Boulevard and I-435.

It ended just south of 103rd Street and Roe Boulevard at Roe Park.

The suspect fled the vehicle and a short foot chase ensued until he was taken into custody by the Overland Park Police Department.

