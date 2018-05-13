Friends, family remember tattoo artist killed in shooting

As they mourn the loss of 30-year-old Russell J. Fisk, friends and family have been dropping off flowers where he was killed.

Fisk was a talented tattoo artist known not just known for his creativity, but also his heart and passion.

On Friday night, however, he was shot and died in his car in that area of NW Barry Road and N. Marston Avenue.

KCTV5 News spoke to close friends of his who plan to carry his art and energy with them wherever they go.

“His smile, his happiness,” Brandy Tillery said. “The one thing I will take with me is that he had a post on Facebook that, ‘The sky is not the limit; it is just the beginning.’”

“One of those you get to meet and it melts your heart,” Maria Paez, a neighbor, said. “He’s a lovable kind of guy.”

“He lived life every day,” she said. “His chill attitude. His outgoing personality.”

It’s been an emotional weekend for those who got to meet Fisk, a popular tattoo artist who worked at Black Card Tattoo Collective.

Rapper Tech N9ne posted about Fisk’s death and said, “... why bright spirited Russell have to get KILLED last night? Such a great soul man! The most talented tattoo artist I've met in Kc! You will be missed Russell J. Fisk!”

Everyone who spoke to KCTV5 News said they're attached to Fisk through his designs. They agreed that Fisk added a personal touch to his art and exceeded the expectations they initially had for their personal tattoos.

“His reviews, his talent,” Tillery said. “That is a legacy. I mean, I get to carry this with me for the rest of my life and he did really amazing work.”

“Especially his work, his tattoos, his art,” Paez said. “He is just very talented.”

“Amazing,” Ron Eason said. “I only have about one tattoo, but my wife has a few and she’s had them done by some pretty high-end guys, and when she saw his work, she was just blown away.”

Now, they say they’ll make a point to carry Fisk’s legacy with them.

“They are going to remember when he is around,” Paez said. “It’s family around. He is family. And, that’s how people are going to remember him.”

