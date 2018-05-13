College in Missouri unveils free-textbook program

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Students taking online or evening classes at a private college in central Missouri will no longer have to pay extra fees or for textbooks with the school's new program.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Truition initiative applies to all Columbia College evening campus and online students, who make up most of the school's enrollment. Traditional daytime campus students don't qualify for the program.

College President Scott Dalrymple says the school was looking at how to make college more affordable by getting rid of extra fees and combating the rising cost of textbooks. He hopes to make all 35 nationwide campuses more affordable by absorbing the cost of fees and textbooks.

The program will launch in the fall 2018 semester. College officials hope the initiative helps boost enrollment numbers.

