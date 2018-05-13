Sunday was the warmest day in Kansas City, strong storms possible on Monday

Mother's Day is now also the warmest day so far for Kansas City in 2018.

The high temperature is expected to reach at least 90 degrees in Kansas City.

The summer-like temperatures will continue into Monday, as the morning should start in the 70s.

Later on Monday, a stalled frontal boundary that has divided the summer-like air from cooler spring temperatures will be on the move.

This should result in numerous showers and thunderstorms across the region starting Monday afternoon and lasting into early Tuesday.

Right now Kansas City has a slight risk of severe weather for Monday afternoon and evening, with high winds and hail the two major threats.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.