Teen in critical condition after Overland Park apartment pool rescue

A teenager is in critical condition after nearly drowning at the Meadowlark Hill Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1:20 p.m., crews from Overland Park Fire and Johnson County Med-ACT were called to the indoor pool at the apartment complex in the 9100 block of Foster.

The first units on the scene said a male teenager was next to the pool. Crews began CPR, administered an AED, and took the teen to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said they think he was underwater for two to three minutes. Bystanders pulled him from the water and called 911.

No additional information is available at this time.

