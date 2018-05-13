No staff injured in incident involving more than 200 inmates at Crossroads Correctional Center

No staff members were injured in an overnight incident at Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.

The incident started about 8:10 p.m. Saturday when a group of 209 inmates refused to return to their units after dinner. Then, some people in the group began causing a disturbance.

The staff followed procedures, secured the area, and reported the activity through the chain of command.

With help from Missouri State Highway Patrol and city and county law enforcement agencies, a “peaceful and positive resolution had been reached” by 2 a.m.

There were no staff injuries and no inmates were seriously injured.

"Over the next several days, the Missouri Department of Corrections will investigate the incident, assess any property damage and meet with offenders regarding their concerns," said a release from the Department of Corrections.

