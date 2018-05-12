KCK police release identity of teen killed in wreck

A teenager has died due to a crash that happened in the area of N. 67th Street and Rowland Avenue on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified Monday as 17-year-old Delicia Johnson.

A pickup truck was parked on the side of the street in the northbound lanes and the victim was on the curb, trying to help people out of the truck when the crash happened.

A car that was speeding hit the truck and the teenager was thrown when the impact happened.

It’s unknown which vehicle hit her. She was the single fatality in this crash.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital. They had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.