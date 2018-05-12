Bates City man charged in bus crash that sent 25 to hospitals

Authorities say a suspected drunken driver crashed a minivan into a school bus that was taking students home from a track meet.

Eight Grandview High School students were taken to hospitals with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening after the Saturday night crash in the area of Northwest Highway 50 and Northwest State Highway Z in Kingsville, MO.

The driver of a minivan hit the bus and then ran away on foot. That driver was later found by the Bates City police and was arrested for a suspected DWI.

On Monday, Coley Waters was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of leaving the scene of an accident and one count of DWI.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the bus is from the Grandview School District and the people inside were coming back from a track meet at Holden High School.

The Grandview school district released the following statement:

"The Grandview School District can confirm that one of our school buses was involved in an accident Saturday evening just outside of Lee’s Summit. The bus was traveling from a district track meet. Safety of our students and staff is always our priority. We are grateful that initial reports are that none of our students or staff suffered serious injuries. Several of our students that have suffered minor injuries have been transported to nearby hospitals. The accident is currently under investigation which is being conducted by the Missouri Highway Patrol."

They then sent another statement on Sunday morning:

"We are grateful to report that all of our students and staff involved in Saturday’s bus accident are safe. All students and staff that were transported to area hospitals were treated and released with minimal injuries. Counseling support will be available to students on Monday if needed. We would like to thank all emergency responders, the Missouri Highway Patrol, hospital staff, witnesses and other area coaches that assisted our team in its time of need.



#WeAreGrandview"

