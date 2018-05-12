Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte meets with local residents

Many people stopped by the sheriff's office on Saturday to meet Darryl Forte, the first African-American to be named sheriff of Jackson County.

This was the first chance for the community to bring the new sheriff their questions and concerns.

The one-on-one time with Sheriff Forte allowed many to share their thoughts.

“I am hoping everything will get better,” Eugene Sims, Jr. said. “I am looking for the homicide rate to come down.”

“How we can impact and lessen crime?” said Joseph Jackson. “Not just in Kansas City, but all the areas that are touched by the Jackson Sheriff's Department.”

For Forte, that’s already on the agenda.

“Increasing visibility,” he said. “We will definitely incorporate community policing in areas where it is desired.”

High crime rates weren’t the only thing discussed.

“More community outreach,” said Curtis Price, “because it seems like you don’t get to meet the police officers and it is kind of hard out where I live.”

During his meet and greet, Forte added community outreach is a top priority.

“I just want to be accessible,” he said. “I just want to set that tone for the sheriff's department that we are going to be accessible.”

“We will figure out how to reach people in the areas that they serve and find out who want community policing in their area.

Forte will be serving out the remainder of Former Sheriff Mike Sharp’s term.

We know he’s already filed to run for another term beginning in January. The deadline for filing in the position will be this Monday.

