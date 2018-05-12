Family still looking for answers 1 year after 3-year-old is murdered

For the past year, Kansas City police have been trying to find out who killed 3-year-old Marcus Haislip.

On Saturday, his family remembered the awful night someone fired into the car he was riding in with his father and uncle. They were on their way to a pizza and arcade establishment.

That night was one year ago this weekend.

Today his family met at his gravesite at Brookings Cemetery to honor him with an emotional ceremony and to ask for help finding the person who shot him.

During the course of the investigation, police found and arrested a weapons dealer near the location where Haislip was shot.

No one has been charged with Haislip’s murder.

They said the young boy loved Paw Patrol and Spiderman.

His mother told KCTV5 News that she hopes someone will come forward with information. She said she doesn't want Kansas City to forget about young victims of violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.