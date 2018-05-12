Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer charged for sexual conduct with inmate

A Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer has been charged for having sexual contact with an inmate, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced on Saturday.

Jaroyne D. Wright, 25, faces the felony charge of sexual conduct with a prisoner.

According to court records filed today, on May 11 sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Detention Center after corrections officer commanders, who were reviewing video surveillance in the jail, reported inappropriate conduct involving Wright and a female prisoner.

The conduct occurred on April 29 while the corrections officer was working in the Medical Housing area of the Detention Center.

Wright admitted to the commanders that he had a sexual conversation and sexual contact with the inmate.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

Wright is being housed in another county detention center in Centerview.

Jackson County Department of Corrections Director Diana Turner then released the following statement:

“I want to thank the offices of Sheriff Darryl Forte‘ and Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker for their work on this matter. I’d also like to commend the associates of our corrections staff who determined that inappropriate contact had occurred and immediately notified law enforcement. We will absolutely not tolerate these types of acts in our department and will assist authorities in this and any other prosecution in the future.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.