Jackson County Detention Center corrections officer charged for sexual conduct with inmate

A teenager has died due to a crash that happened in the area of N. 67th Street and Rowland Avenue on Saturday evening.More >
The police are investigating three shootings that happened in the Northland on Friday night, one of which left a man dead.More >
A loaded school bus crashed in the area of NW 50 Highway and NW State Highway Z in Kingsville, Missouri.More >
Can you tell the difference?More >
A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to letting her blind, autistic son die in a southwestern Missouri field.More >
Police in Georgia are investigating after an 11-year-old was attacked in a women's restroom at Town Center Mall.More >
One motorcyclist has died in a crash that happened on I-70 in the area of Manchester Trafficway.More >
Mobile Police arrested 37-year-old Kimberly Abney after a toddler was found on the playground at Meadow Lake Elementary School wearing only a diaper.More >
“I was close to septic shock,” he saidMore >
A salmonella outbreak that led to the recall of 207 million eggs has worsened -- with 35 people reported ill in several states, federal health officials said.More >
