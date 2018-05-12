Police ID motorcyclist killed after SUV crashes through concrete median

Later, the I-435 southbound exit to I-70 westbound was closed. (KCTV)

A motorcyclist has died in a crash that happened on I-70 just east of Manchester Trafficway.

The crash happened about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The victim has been identified as John R. Pawlowski, 60, from Barhamsville, VA.

Police said an SUV was headed east on the ramp from Interstate 435 north to Interstate 70 west when the driver lost control and went across the westbound laves of I-70.

The SUV then crashed through a concrete median barrier and entered the eastbound lanes, crashing into the motorcycle.

Pawlowski died at the scene. His passenger, a woman, was taken to local hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed because of the crash. Then, the I-435 southbound exit to I-70 westbound was closed. Ultimately, traffic was stopped in both directions.

The westbound lanes reopened at 1 p.m. and the eastbound lanes reopened at about 1:45 p.m.

