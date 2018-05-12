Police investigate homicide in area of 37th, Broadway

The view in the area of 37th and Broadway. (KCTV)

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late on Friday.

The shooting happened in the area of 37th and Broadway at about 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene by Kansas City Fire Department personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

