Police investigate homicide in area of 37th, Broadway - KCTV5 News

Police investigate homicide in area of 37th, Broadway

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
The view in the area of 37th and Broadway. (KCTV) The view in the area of 37th and Broadway. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened late on Friday.

The shooting happened in the area of 37th and Broadway at about 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was declared dead at the scene by Kansas City Fire Department personnel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.