Police investigate deadly Northland shooting

By Andrew Altenbern, Executive News Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting after a crash Friday night. 

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Northwest Barry & North Marston before 8:15 pm Friday.

When they arrived they found a crashed car, and one person dead following a shooting.

