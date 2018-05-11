Police investigate deadly Northland shooting

Click here for updates on this story.

Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting after a crash Friday night.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Northwest Barry & North Marston before 8:15 pm Friday.

When they arrived they found a crashed car, and one person dead following a shooting.

Stay with KCTV5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.