Dean & DeLuca in Leawood to close on May 21

The Dean & DeLuca store in Leawood's Town Center Plaza will be closing on May 21.

A statement from the company said:

“Closing a store is always a difficult decision, because of the impact on our customers, associates, and the community. As we continue to transform our business, we will focus on our core business in New York and our digital capabilities.”

No other information is available at this time.

