Tree at James Lewis Elementary has bark peeled off by lightning

Many of us woke up to lightning and thunder this morning.

That the case in one Blue Springs neighborhood where the lightning hit a large, old tree outside James Lewis Elementary and knocked some of the bark right off of it.

Saving the tree ended up becoming today’s big topic of discussion in the area on Friday.

It's incredible to see the forces of nature at work; the tree now looks like a peeled carrot.

A lot of parents and children marveled at it when the lightning struck.

The storm and lightning strike definitely surprised Laura McCoy.

“It just started pouring out of nowhere, then our house shook,” she said. “I've never heard a sound so loud in my life.”

Her daughter saw the flash of lightning from the school bus.

“There was light everywhere and I was like, ‘Whoah,’” Hallie McCoy said.

Many on her street saw lightning strike near James Reed Elementary down the street. The lightning bolt missed the school, but hit the towering tree just outside and peeled the bark right off.

“It's amazing how lightning can affect a tree like that,” Laura McCoy said.

She said the school uses that tree as a landmark and gathering place for students. She hopes someone can save it, but she's not optimistic.

“It makes me sad,” she said. “It's probably going to end up dying. All the bark is gone.”

Maintenance workers picked up the bark from the ground this morning.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.