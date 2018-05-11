Toddler found walking in street is reunited with her with family

An officer holding the child who was found. (Chopper5/KCTV)

UPDATE: The police said that they have found the girl's family.

Chopper5 was overhead the girl was reunited with her family around 4:45 p.m. See below for video.

The girl did appear to be calm.

“She just learned how to open doors recently and, you know, one thing led to another,” her father said. “I guess so we’re going to have to do something about that.”

The girl’s father then said he lived around the corner then said he had to go.

The neighbor who was watching her until police arrived said that a man working in the area saw she was alone, pushing a toy lawn mower and asked for the neighbor’s help. At that point, around 1:15 p.m., she called 911.

That neighbor, Kristen Cech, said there was no question he was her father.

She said, “When she was with me all throughout that time that she was, she was talking about ‘Da-da. Where is da-da’ The minute she even saw him pull up in the car she screamed ‘da-da’ and was so excited.”

Police on-scene referred KCTV5 News to the media liaison, who said she didn’t have the information to confirm how long it took for anyone to notice the little one was missing.

She did say they are not treating this as any sort of crime.

Father of toddler relieved to be reunited after someone found her wandering alone. Took 3+ hrs to notice. Girl’s g’pa explained his son took a nap w his daughter & konked out due to 3rd shift job. Said so glad s/o good found her. Realizes could have been much worse. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/tIh7pjGila — Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) May 11, 2018

The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the parents of a toddler who was found walking in the street.

The child, who police think is about 2 years old, was found in the area of NE 51st Terrace and N. Smalley Avenue while pushing a toy lawnmower.

So far, officers have been unable to find her parents.

The police are asking you to call 911 if you know who the child is.

FOUND CHILD: This little girl was found walking in the street near NE 51st Terr. & N. Smalley pushing this toy lawnmower. Officers have been unable to locate her parents. We think she's about 2 years old. Please call 911 if you recognize her! pic.twitter.com/fpMe0oZxAw — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 11, 2018

We have found her family! Thank you for sharing, everyone! https://t.co/WBX9ln38Hj — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) May 11, 2018

