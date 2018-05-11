Liberty police find missing, endangered man

The Liberty Police Department was asking for your help finding a man who went missing and could have been in danger.

Henry J. Sweezer, a 45-year-old Liberty resident, was reported missing on Thursday evening.

He was reportedly last seen on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. at his home at the Cedars of Liberty assisted living facility.

He has a prominent scorpion tattoo on the left side of his face.

He was found and is being provided assistance, according to the authorities.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.

