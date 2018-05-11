Kansas City fisherman discovers 5 dead dogs in Brush Creek

A Kansas City fisherman has discovered five dead dogs in Brush Creek.

The fisherman found three dogs at first. Two of them were decomposed down almost to their bones, and the other was beginning to decompose. It wasn’t until animal control came back to investigate that two more dogs were found in the creek as well.

Fishermen in the area say finding a dead animal in the creek isn’t completely out of the ordinary, but the number has officials with KC Pet Project concerned.

"For there to be five bodies around the same area, I mean, that's no coincidence. It does seem like somebody placed them all there at some point, and it's really a tragic situation. We don't really understand the full details of the story yet," said Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project’s director of marketing and communications.

According to a report with animal control, officers were called about 4 p.m. Wednesday to Brush Creek after the fourth dog was found. When they arrived, the caller said they had pulled three other carcasses out and taken them to KC Pet Project but then found a fourth on a ledge in the middle of the creek.

As animal control walked along the creek, they found another dead dog.

"It's a really tough situation because these animals were obviously thrown out. They were thrown in a place where it would be difficult to find, and then, unfortunately, someone had to stumble across this, which is traumatic to them to also find," Fugate said.

Fugate says the dogs remains were checked for microchips, but there were none there. She also said it’s hard to say just how the dogs died because of how long they had been left there.

KC Pet Project offers help if your pet does die. They offer services starting at $15 to dispose of a dead pet, normally by cremation.

