Cass County deputy injured in 1 of 3 pursuits that happened in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office have been involved in three separate vehicle pursuits.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help identifying one suspect who was not caught when a deputy crashed and was injured.

On Thursday at about 2:55 p.m., a deputy saw a light grey or light blue Dodge Stratus on State Route 58 east of Strasburg, MO that had no rear license plate and was speeding. The deputy tried to stop the car and then the suspect sped away, heading east into Johnson County.

During the chase, the deputy swerved to avoid an uninvolved vehicle on NW 1821 Road in rural Kingsville and crashed.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

If you have information about the identity of the suspect or vehicle, you are asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.

The second pursuit happened on Friday around 12:45 a.m. Deputies helped the Harrisonville Missouri Police Department pursue a white Ford Explorer on northbound I-49 from Commercial Street. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near Peculiar and the SUV was stopped a short distance later after swerving off the road and hitting the cable barrier north of Peculiar.

The driver, Michael R. Hunter-Moore, a 33-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, was taken into custody on a felony Jackson County warrant for failure to appear on a burglary and several Grandview warrants. Hunter-Moore is currently in custody on $13,000 bond. Charges related to the pursuit are pending.

Also, a passenger was treated by EMS.

A third pursuit began at 12:49 a.m. in an unrelated vehicle stop near Cleveland, Missouri when a deputy tried to stop a 2001 Chevy Prizm for traffic and registration violations. A deputy and a Cleveland officer followed the suspect north on Holmes Road to Bannister Road, where the suspect went north on I-435. The pursuit went north to Clay County, where officers from Claycomo Police Department were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device. Claycomo and Kansas City officers took the suspect into custody on I-35 near Chouteau Trafficway.

The driver was taken to the Cass County Jail and is in custody awaiting charges.

“This is a problem,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber. “Deputies are duty bound to protect our citizens from these criminals. It is our responsibility to stop and apprehend these offenders and put them in jail. Criminals are showing an increase in their willingness to victimize our community and then to put the public at risk in an effort to avoid capture.”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office currently reviews all arrests of passive and violent offenders involved in either foot pursuits, vehicle pursuits, or both. The review includes the possibility of implementing new or enhanced technology to minimize the risk to deputies and the public.

