Man injured in drive-by shooting during funeral in Kansas City, KS

One man was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened during a funeral in Kansas City, Kansas.

The shooting happened at about 10:40 a.m. at the Greater Pentecostal Temple at 864 Splitlog.

On man sustained minor injuries.

At this time, no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

