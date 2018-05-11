Children get free dental care on Friday at Sporting Park

Children who otherwise may not be able to see a dentist got dental work done on Friday at Sporting Park.

A partnership with Team Smile, which helps underserved kids, made it possible.

As many as 125 volunteers made sure the children got the dental care they needed in a fun, memorable environment.

There were just short of 200 children there and many of them received extensive dental work such as root canals, fillings, and extractions.

It was all done at no cost.

Whitley Cain is a registered nurse and it was her fifth time volunteering at a Team Smile event.

She said it’s a great way to give back.

“A lot of them don’t have regular dental care,” she said. “This is just nice because sometimes it’s kids who have never been to the dentist before and they’ll be like 10 years old. So, it’s just serving kids who otherwise want to get the dental care they need.”

Around $100,000 worth of free dental care and oral health education was given to the students.

