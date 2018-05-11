Kansas police arrest student in alleged fraternity burglary

Authorities have arrested a University of Kansas student on allegations he tried to burglarize sorority and fraternity houses.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that officers arrested a student early Thursday morning on suspicion of aggravated burglary and interference with law enforcement.

Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith says authorities received a call about a suspicious person trying to enter residences in an area populated by university Greek houses. Officers found a man walking out of a fraternity house with two golf bags.

Smith says the suspect attempted to run away and fell down a hill. He was then arrested and booked into jail.

Jail records say the 21-year-old is a student at the university but lives off-campus.

Smith says the student had minor injuries resulting from the fall. No officers were hurt.

