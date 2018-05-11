FBI offers $10K reward for tips about assault on MCC’s Penn Valley campus

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for an assault that happened at MCC’s Penn Valley campus.

The assault happened on April 3 at Metropolitan Community College’s Penn Valley campus in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim, described as a female Muslim student, was assaulted at approximately 3:15 p.m. by an unknown male suspect while she was leaving the stairwell area of the humanities building.

After class, the student was walking down the stairs when she heard an unknown male voice make a derogatory statement.

She turned and was struck in the face, which caused her to fall down the stairs.

The student reported the incident to the campus police and received medical attention.

Anyone with information that could help the hate crime investigation is asked to contact the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office at 816-512-8200, the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or the FBI Tip Line at tips.fbi.gov.

