Greitens’ invasion of privacy trial not expected to start until Wednesday

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ invasion of privacy trial is now not expected to start until Wednesday because the jury selection process has been moving so slowly.

As of about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, a total of 20 people have been asked to come back to the final jury selection on Tuesday. On Thursday, they had expected 50 people to be asked back.

The judge, Rex Burlison, has admonished both sides and is asking the attorneys to speed things up.

On average, each juror is spending 15 minutes on the stand. Even though things are moving faster than on Thursday, there are still more than 100 people left in the pool.

Greitens is accused of taking and transmitting a compromising photo of the woman without her permission in 2015, before he was elected. If convicted, he could face prison time. The governor has denied criminal wrongdoing but acknowledged having an affair.

The three-page questionnaire the potential jurors are being asked is the same as the one 40 people filled out on Thursday. The questionnaire includes the questions “Do you know a lot about the case because of what you heard in the media?” and "Have you talked to friends and family about the case?"

Greitens' attorneys have sought to dismiss potential jurors with knowledge of the accusations against the governor.

On Friday, for the first time, the calls for Greitens’ resignation came up while the attorneys were talking to a potential juror.

