Missouri GOP lawmakers try to block Planned Parenthood money

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

Missouri's Republican-led Legislature is trying again to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood.

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday said the proposed state budget passed by lawmakers this week was crafted to end loopholes that had allowed the organization to access state funding.

Lawmakers starting in 2016 opted to forgo some federal funding in an attempt to block Planned Parenthood from getting reimbursements for family planning and other preventative care for low-income women. But Planned Parenthood says it continued to receive state reimbursements.

About a dozen women dressed like characters from "The Handmaid's Tale" walked silently through the capitol and sat in the House and Senate galleries Thursday in protest.

