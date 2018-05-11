Greitens' defense team wants open impeachment process

Attorneys Ross Garber and Eddie Greim said Thursday that any impeachment proceedings should be open to the public and follow rules similar to those used in court. (AP File Photo)

Attorneys for Gov. Eric Greteins' office want to be able to call and publicly question witnesses during a potential impeachment process in the Missouri House.

Attorneys Ross Garber and Eddie Greim said Thursday that any impeachment proceedings should be open to the public and follow rules similar to those used in court.

They have been hired to represent the office of the governor. Greim's law firm is being paid $340 an hour and Garber is getting $320 an hour from taxpayer funds.

The House is to convene May 18 in a 30-day special session to consider whether to impeach Greitens.

A House investigatory committee already has released reports containing allegations against Greitens of sexual misconduct and misuse of charity resources for political purposes.

