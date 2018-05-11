Could Mo. Gov. Eric Greitens pardon himself?

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a woman he was having an affair with while she was partially nude and then threatening to share the photo if she spoke about the affair. (File photo)

The former Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court says Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has the power to pardon himself if he is convicted of a crime.

Greitens is accused of taking a photo of a woman he was having an affair with while she was partially nude and then threatening to share the photo if she spoke about the affair.

He is also facing a charge for allegedly using a donor list from the charity he founded, the Mission Continues, for political fundraising.

Greitens denies wrongdoing.

Former Missouri Chief Justice Michael Wolff says there are numerous steps in the pardoning process, saying a parole board would have to look into the conviction first before Greitens could act.

However, Wolff said Greitens would suffer grave political consequences for doing so.

“The pushback on that would be extraordinary and remember that the state House of Representatives has the power to impeach him. I think the public outcry would be such that the vote to impeach him would be unanimous,” said Wolff.

There is currently no indication Greitens would pardon himself. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

