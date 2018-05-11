Police investigating late night homicide near 1st, New Jersey in KCK

The homicide happened at about 10:45 p.m. near First Street and New Jersey Avenue. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

Police in KCK are investigating a shooting that left one man dead late Thursday night.

The homicide happened at about 10:45 p.m. near First Street and New Jersey Avenue.

Officers say, when they arrived, they found an African-American man dead inside an SUV that was parked in a wooded area. On Friday, he was identified as 30-year-old Darnel Wright from Kansas City, Kansas.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

