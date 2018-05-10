In lawsuit, Applebee's seeks $11 million in damages following closure in 7 metro locations

Three months after an Applebee's location in Independence closed following a racial profiling episode, the chain is suing a Kansas City franchise owner.

The lawsuit claims the "controversial and high-profile" February closing of the Independence Applebee's location caused "significant brand and reputational damage" to Applebee's.

The Independence location closed in February after a St. Louis woman claimed she was racially profiled at the restaurant. She later posted a video of the incident, which generated nearly 2 million viewers in the days after it was posted on Facebook.

Three employees were fired from Applebee's as a result. Days later, it was announced the restaurant would permanently close.

William J. Georgas, a Connecticut resident, is listed as the defendant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that the Independence closure and six other restaurants in the metro that closed were done so without approval of the chain.

"Through their actions, the AC Franchises and Defendant have deprived Applebee’s of the central benefit of the development of franchise agreements: payment of royalties and advertising fees throughout the entire term of the agreements," the lawsuit says.

Applebee's is seeking $11 million in damages.

