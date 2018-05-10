7-month-old Kansas girl's death ruled a homicide

WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) - Wellington police say they're investigating the death of a 7-month-old girl as a homicide.

Police Chief Tracy Heath said Jesslinn Kinslee Hulett died last month of blunt force trauma.

The baby was taken to the hospital by her parents in early April because they found her not breathing.

Jesslinn's mother, Shelby Johnson, did not want to go on camera. She says Jesslinn's dad, Schuyler Hulett, started CPR right away and they rushed her to the hospital.

The baby was in the care of her mother who lives in Oxford. No one has been arrested.

