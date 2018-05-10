Missouri Legislature passes bill to ban 'revenge porn'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Legislature has approved a bill banning "revenge porn."

House lawmakers gave the measure final approval in a 138-0 vote Thursday. It passed the Senate 33-0 on Wednesday.

If enacted, the proposal would make distributing a sexual image of someone without their consent a felony.

The proposal was in the works long before Gov. Eric Greitens was charged with a felony for allegedly taking a photo of a partially nude woman during a sexual encounter and threatening to release it if she revealed their relationship. Previous efforts to pass the legislation failed.

