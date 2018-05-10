Tigers, Wildcats to compete in 2018 Paradise Jam

They may be in separate conferences, but the Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri Tigers may meet during the 2018 college basketball season.

The Wildcats and Tigers are two of eight teams in the field of the 2018 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The tournament will be held from Nov. 16-19.

Missouri will take on Kennesaw State at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16, while the Wildcats draw Eastern Kentucky in their opener around 8:30 p.m. the same evening.

Full bracket:



Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.