Tigers, Wildcats to compete in 2018 Paradise Jam - KCTV5 News

Tigers, Wildcats to compete in 2018 Paradise Jam

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
File. (KCTV5) File. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

They may be in separate conferences, but the Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri Tigers may meet during the 2018 college basketball season. 

The Wildcats and Tigers are two of eight teams in the field of the 2018 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. 

The tournament will be held from Nov. 16-19. 

Missouri will take on Kennesaw State at 4 p.m. on Nov. 16, while the Wildcats draw Eastern Kentucky in their opener around 8:30 p.m. the same evening. 

Full bracket: 


Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.