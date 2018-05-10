4 arrested following pursuit that spanned 3 cities in Kansas City metro area

A driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a pursuit Thursday evening in the Kansas City metro area.

Officers on the ground and the Kansas City Police Department's helicopter tracked the stolen vehicle on southbound 71 Highway.

The exact location where the pursuit began is unknown, but it wrapped up around 7:30 p.m. on the road near southbound 71 Highway and 156th Street in Belton.

The pursuit crossed into Grandview.

The suspects then led police on a foot chase into a wooded area.

Overall, four people were arrested by police.