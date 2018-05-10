9 cats killed in Lee's Summit town home fire

Nine cats were killed in a fire in Lee's Summit, MO on Thursday.

The fire happened just before 3 p.m. at 539 NE Newport Drive.

A woman inside the apartment was awakened by a smoke alarm and saw the fire on the stove.

Fire was visible as firefighters arrived at the two-story four-plex. The fire heavily damaged the kitchen and living room areas.

No human was injured in the fire. One cat survived.

