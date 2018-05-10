Advocates, women concerned about reveal of Greitens’ former mistress’ identity

It's becoming clear the former mistress will be under fire when the Greitens' invasion of privacy trial starts, which is prompting a strong reaction from women.

“K.S.” is the former mistress and soon her name will be revealed in open court, stripping her of her privacy.

That has prompted harsh reaction from women.

K.S. never pressed charges. She never stepped forward about what she said happened in the governor's basement. Her ex-husband decided to do that by secretly recording her.

K.S. had been compelled to speak to criminal investigators and lawmakers. Now, she will be named in open court.

The defense team would like to grill her about her sexual history and previous counseling, as well as if she read the book “50 Shades of Grey.”

There's been strong reaction on social media.

Two of those reactions are as follows:

"The woman did not launch this probe and somehow she's the one who will end up on display. And, unlike her ex-husband and Greitens, haven't heard of secret donors footing her legal bills."

"Hi, her name is unnecessary and her past sexual behavior has literally no bearing on whether someone consented to being stripped naked and photographed."

“When a victim experiences blame or questions their credibility, it just further discourages any other victim from coming forward and asking for help,” said an individual with MOCSA, a survivor advocate organization.

They do not take a position on this criminal case, but they are concerned about the very real message being sent.

KCTV5 News will be sticking with our station policy to not name the accuser. We only reveal identities if alleged victims give us permission.

