Man being treated following crash with Jackson County deputy

Family members say Christopher Reed, seen here in family snapshots, suffered serious injuries from a crash that happened while a Jackson County deputy was pursuing a suspect earlier this week. (KCTV5)

A father is fighting to recover after he was hit by a Jackson County deputy who was following a suspect on the run.

On Thursday, Christopher Reed's loved ones talked about the serious injuries he suffered and how many people count on him.

Reed is facing a long road to recovery at Research Medical Center.

A steady stream of family and friends were visiting hoping to comfort him and his family during this difficult time.

Reed’s loved ones said he was headed to a gas station on Wednesday around 1:30 in the morning when a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy hit his vehicle near 350 Highway and Maple Drive in Raytown.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said a deputy had deployed a G.P.S. tracker on a fleeing vehicle after the driver refused to stop.

Once the tracker became attached to the vehicle, the deputies turned off their emergency lights and siren and followed the route of the fleeing vehicle by monitoring the location using the GPS tracker system.

The deputy hit Chris’ vehicle while following that route, which caused bleeding on his brain, a broken collarbone, broken ribs, and several breaks in his vertebrae.

Doctors told his family members they will not know the full extent of his injuries until he wakes up, but he is lucky he survived.

Loved ones said Chris will have a challenging road to recovery. He was the main source of income for the family of six.

KCTV5 News spoke to his girlfriend’s mother about how he and her daughter are coping.

“She's a total wreck,” Glenda White said. “His whole family has been doing a lot of praying, contacting everyone we know to pray. She said the night they brought him in, she just went to the chapel and laid on the floor and sobbed.”

“You never expect it to happen to you," she said. "Everyone is just devastated.”

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with mounting medical bills.

The deputy involved in the crash was released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

