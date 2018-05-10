Kansas governor signs bill on body cameras, child deaths

Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a bill Thursday that contains both provisions and issued an executive order requiring more transparency from state agencies in providing information about open jobs. (AP)

A new Kansas law will make law enforcement body camera footage more accessible and require the state to release basic information about child abuse deaths.

Gov. Jeff Colyer signed a bill Thursday that contains both provisions and issued an executive order requiring more transparency from state agencies in providing information about open jobs.

Colyer described the new law as a good step toward making Kansas more open. It takes effect July 1.

Law enforcement agencies will be required to make body camera footage accessible to the families of suspects fatally shot by officers within 20 days of a request. It's a response to inconsistent access across the state.

The new law's other provision would require the state to disclose whether it had reports that a dead child was being abused.

