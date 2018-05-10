Independence police chief accused of sexual assault, harassment

Most of the incidents alleged involved Brad Halsey, a veteran with the department who became police chief in 2016. (City of Independence)

A former Independence employee is suing the city and its police chief for alleged incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

The police chief has yet to come out of his office to address the allegations made by a former employee.

Chief Brad Halsey, a veteran with the department, is accused of numerous incidents of sexual harassment and assault.

A former employee filed a suit in Jackson County Circuit Court after she resigned from her job as an analyst for the police department.

The suit said that, in May of 2013, Chief Halsey asked her to adjust his tie then put his hands on her rear end and pulled her into his private area.

The accuser said she fled, then Halsey followed her to her desk. He then asked if his pants were too tight.

The suit also claims Chief Halsey sent “numerous offensive texts” asking her to send pictures of her naked upper body or with little clothing on. The former employee said the incidents occurred on a “regular basis.”

The city declined to talk on camera, but sent out this statement:

"We will not speak to any active litigation against the City or any of its employees. However, due to the serious nature of the allegations associated with this case we can say an investigation has been started. As this is a personnel matter, the findings will not be made public."

The allegations stem from back before Halsey, a veteran with the department, was appointed chief by the current mayor in 2016.

The lawsuit also alleges incidents involving two other department employees.

The accuser is asking for $500,000 worth of damages.

The lawsuit also names the city.

