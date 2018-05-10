Jury selection begins in Greitens’ invasion of privacy case

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was seen entering a courthouse in St. Louis today as jury selection in the invasion of privacy case against him got underway.

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising photo of his ex-mistress.

For the first time, he was able to hear what Missourians think of him and the case brought against him.

Despite hearing things he may not have liked, the governor had zero reaction to jurors’ answers. The Governor reportedly stood when jurors responded and he was smiling and talking with attorneys.

The governor arrived at the courthouse in downtown St. Louis around 9 in the morning and the selection process started about an hour and a half later.

This was the first day of jury selection and prospective jurors were questioned by both sides before finding out if they will come back on Monday.

Greitens sat at a table with his attorneys reading through three-page questionnaires filled out by potential jurors.

Jurors were asked very pointed questions about their opinions on the governor and the charges leveled against him.

The questionnaire is said to include the questions “Do you know a lot about the case because of what you heard in the media?” and "Have you talked to friends and family about the case?"

At least six people were excused because of hardships like family issues, health issues, and non-refundable trips they had already planned.

The goal was to get through 80 of the 160 potential jurors on Thursday. By 4 p.m., barely half had been questioned and were either sent home or asked to come back on Monday.

About 20 potential jurors were dismissed by the request of the defense. They expected 50 people to be asked back on Monday, but as of 4 p.m. only eight had been asked to do so.

The trial will likely start on Tuesday, as everything is about a half a day behind.

If convicted on the invasion of privacy charge, Greitens could spend up to four years in prison.

