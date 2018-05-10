Mastercard outage angers customers nationwide

Millions of Americans were upset on Thursday morning after their Mastercards were declined because Mastercard “wasn’t working.”

It might fall into the category of “First World problems” for some, but it was still a big inconvenience for those who just wanted a cup of coffee or a donut and couldn’t buy one.

Mastercard said that there were some problems with “a few merchants,” which was a big sore spot for loyal consumers when Mastercards stopped working at Dunkin’ Donuts.

However, the issue has now been resolved and classified as a “sporadic acceptance issue”.

The most interesting part of this whole issue was the outrage expressed on Twitter:

When the @dunkindonuts you go to doesn’t take MasterCard and you have to go to Starbucks. Smh dunks pic.twitter.com/DWJRY2JglK — Nick Katinas (@nkatinas22) May 10, 2018

@dunkindonuts, what the heck is going on? Went to two locations and the system is down for @Mastercard payments. MAMA NEEDS HER COFFEE. pic.twitter.com/8eSMnRcmXT — Luca Cusolito (@CreativeEnabler) May 10, 2018

Here’s someone who didn’t want to give up on getting their coffee:

@dunkindonuts 4 stores, 2 states and no coffee. Fix what ever you have to fix with @Mastercard ASAP — opie (@opie677) May 10, 2018

Mastercard had a constant apology feed on Twitter, saying that they were sorry and were working on fixing the issue.

The company has not really discussed the details of the outage. On Thursday afternoon, there were other comments on social media about a possible second outage.

Twitter seems to be where Mastercard is actually communicating with customers. Most of the customers said that they just wanted a website page with an update.

