High pollen count begins affecting allergy sufferers in Kansas City

The warmer weather has finally allowed trees in the metro to blossom just in time for summer, but they’re already causing problems for allergy sufferers.

Although the flowers are nice to look at, they’re causing a lot of sniffles and even asthma in the area.

While allergies are annoying for a lot of people, they can be dangerous for some. That’s why Children’s Mercy has a warning for parents to make sure those sniffles don’t turn into something more serious.

The hospital is already calculating up to 7,000 particles in the air that can trigger allergies and those allergies can trigger asthma attacks.

The pollen count in the Kansas City area has been high recently, but one doctor said that this is just the beginning of the spring allergy season.

“We will see continued tree pollination for probably another month,” said Dr. Christopher Miller with the Children's Mercy Allergy & Asthma Clinic. “So, it will go from May to the end of June and, unfortunately, when the trees are done with the pollination process, then we pick up the grasses.”

The symptoms for most include congestion, drainage, itching, and sneezing.

For some, however, an inhaler is needed due to the severity of some symptoms.

“Some people may flare up from the environmental allergens and definitely about eight out of 10 people have an allergic component, which can cause asthma to flare up quite a bit,” Dr. Miller said. “So, coughing and wheezing.”

Dr. Miller recommends an at-home asthma plan if you are seeing symptoms like that. If those measures do not work, contact a doctor immediately.

He also noted that over-the-counter medications can do the trick for most people.

“There are a lot of good remedies,” he said. “Many are over-the-counter. There are a lot of medications that can do a lot on their own. I want to recommend some avoidance techniques. If you can avoid your allergies, the better the outcome.”

Those simple avoidance techniques can include small things like keeping your windows and doors closed. Installing allergy filters in your air conditioner and furnace can also do the trick.

