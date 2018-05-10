Tonganoxie teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Tonganoxie Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Kindergarten teacher Amanda Albert was nominated by a parent within the district.

Albert received a $1,000 check from Kansas' chapter of the National Education Association.

"She is absolutely amazing. She has taken her time to get to know her students and their academic needs. My son has a speech issue, and she has really worked with him. She has started teaching the kids to read as well. I really appreciate everything she has and continues to do for her students," Stephanie Frevele said.

The Missouri and Kansas NEAs are sponsoring Read to Achieve. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here.

